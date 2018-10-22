WATCH: Funeral in Portlaoise for brave Garda injured in IRA bomb

The funeral has taken place in Portlaoise of Tom Peters, the brave retired Garda Detective, who suffered lifelong injuries after being blown up in an IRA bomb on the Laois Offaly border in 1976.

A large contingent of Garda colleagues walked together following his family from St Peter & Paul's church to the cemetery on the Stradbally Raod.

Tom, late of the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise and formerly Dunnamaggin, Co Kilkenny, passed away on Saturday, October 20.

Beloved husband of Betty and loving father to Elma, and Breidette (O’Donnell), and the late Dick, he passed away surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

The retired detective was among five Laois Offaly Division Gardaí called out to a farmhouse near Portarlington after a threat was made to the life of the then TD, Oliver J Flanagan father of the current Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

The men were blown up when a bomb went off inside. One died and Tom Peters suffered serious injuries which resulted in the loss of his sight.

Injured Garda demonstrated the 'futility of violence' - Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon

They were all honoured last November with Scott Medals for bravery for their actions. Read more here.

Cherished grandfather to Ellen, Eva, and Luke Tom's death is also deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and former Garda colleagues.

Tom's remains had reposed privately. His funeral arrived at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise at 5pm last Sunday evening. Requiem mass was at 11am on Monday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.