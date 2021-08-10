10/08/2021

WATCH: Galway street singing lads pop up in Laois for surprise performance

Lynda Kiernan

A group of Irish students who went viral recently after they were videoed in Galway singing Call Me Al in perfect harmony late at night on the street, have now popped up in Laois.

Trinitones is an all-male a cappella ensemble from Trinity College Dublin.

They were videoed singing by the delighted owners of Heywood Haven Coffee Shop in Ballinakill, where the lads enjoyed a coffee after their medley of tunes.

"The Trinitones @ Heywood Haven- The Best Bits. What a buzz it was to have the amazing Trinitones, at Heywood Haven yesterday! Such a lovely group of guys and wow, so, so talented!  It was a real pleasure and thanks again to the Trinitones!! We hope you enjoyed the coffee!"

Their performance in Galway reached over half a million views within a week, and got them onto Ireland AM. Watch it below.

They followed that up with a visit to Cork to sing a fantastic version of the 'Cork national anthem', After All by the Frank & Walters.

