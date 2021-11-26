WATCH - Storm Arwen forecast from Met Éireann official partner which named storm

The Met Office in the UK jointly names and forecasts winter storms with Met Éireann. It named Storm Arwen. Watch their latest forecast to see what it is expected to bring.
