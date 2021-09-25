In PICTURES Laois Culture Night delight on the bandwagon in Portlaoise

Music from the Bandwagon filled the air around Fitzmaurice Place in Portlaoise on Culture Night.
Music Generation Laois presented specially created performances from Music Generation Laois’s musicians aboard.
The Bandwagon, a mobile performance unit was developed by Laois School of Music and debuted at Electric Picnic in 2019.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.