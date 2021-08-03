Search our Archive

03/08/2021

PICTURES: Pictorial special from weekend of hurling league glory for Rathdowney-Errill

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

It was a double league triumph for Rathdowney-Errill last weekend as they won both the Intermediate and Senior hurling league titles.

After months of uncertainty, they have hit the ground running while new manager Shane Keegan has got his hurling managerial career off to a flying start beating Borris-Kilcotton in the senior league final on Sunday afternoon.

The former Galway United, Wexford Youths and Dundalk FC manager has switched codes from soccer to hurling and taken over his home club and they are off to a good start with the 2021 championship only around the corner.

Click on the picture gallery above and use the next arrow to click through our collection of photos from their weekend of success.

Photos by Denis Byrne

