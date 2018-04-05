Croke Park dream comes true for Laois children at GAA HQ on Go Games days

Laois children proudly flew the colours of their GAA clubs and county in the mecca of Gaelic Games Croke Park at the Littlewoods Ireland Go Games Days over Easter.

Children from the under eight age group got a chance to play on the hallowed turf just a few days after Laois senior footballer counterparts claimed the Division Four League crown against Carlow.

Teams from Portlaoise, Ballyfin, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill, Kilcavan, Rosenallis, Rathdowney / Errill, Ballyfin, Crettyard, Castletown/ Slieve Bloom, Trumera, Timahoe travelled to Dublin for the event over their Easter school holidays.

Littlewoods Ireland sponsors the GAA Go Games Provincial Days which saw over 4,000 children from Leinster and Munster take part in mini versions of hurling and football blitzes at Croke Park.

This unique occasion is something that all young GAA players dream of from the moment a child watches an All-Ireland Final on the television or pick up their first hurl or kick a Gaelic football.

Littlewoods Ireland made the experience even more special for the children by creating a pitch-side studio. Following their matches, the children had the chance to replicate their heroes not only on the pitch but off it during post-match interviews and analysis.

The bespoke studio was situated on the Croke Park pitch with interviews and content being posted on social media during the week.

Laois photographer Alf Harvey and his son Jeff played a key part in this and have provided photos to the Leinster Express of the Laois teams who took part.

Speaking at the event, Fiona Lee, Marketing Manager of Littlewoods Ireland said Littlewoods Ireland is delighted to be partnering with the GAA in welcoming the future intercounty players of Ireland to Croke Park for a match day experience they will never forget.

"Croke Park is an iconic and significant venue for GAA fans all over the world and giving children the opportunity to play in this stadium is something we are thrilled to be involved in,” she said.