Latest Met Éireann weather charts reveal Storm Brendan size and track - in pictures

Storm Brendan track towards Ireland and its powerful size is revealed in Met Éireann's official weather forecasting charts.

Met Éireann's Atlantic precipitation and weather charts show the timing of Brendan's track toward Ireland, when it is likely to impact and the scale of the low pressure.

Scroll through the gallery above to see what the charts show about the storm.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for Storm Brendan while it is also warning of 130 km per hour winds from Monday morning.

It's wind and rain weather charts also reveal the strength of the winds that are likely to hit and how much rain is on the way with the storm.