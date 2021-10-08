PHOTOS: Winners of Laois schools Peace Poster competition

Pupils in seven Laois primary schools got creative recently to highlight the need for peace in the world.

Schools in Mountmellick, Mountrath, Borris-in-Ossory, Camross, Trumera and Paddock entered the Lions Club International Peace Poster Competition 2020-2021, creating posters with the theme of Peace Through Service.

The winners have just been announced, with Lions Club President Maire Ni Riordain and Competition Coordinator Mary O' Riordan touring all of the schools to present their prizes. See our gallery of photos.

Despite the restrictions of the COVID epidemic, art and creativity were very much in evidence.

As well as first and second prizes for each school every child who participated received a certificate recognising their efforts.

The overall winner, earning the Lions Club's "heartiest congratulations" is Emily Jiang of St Joseph's Girls National School Mountmellick.

Apart from gaining overall prize at local level Emily won the National District 133 competition and her entry was forwarded to America for the world final in Oakbrook. She received a special trophy and the school enjoys hosting the perpetual shield for the year.

"Many congratulations to everyone who took part and the Lions Club looks forward yet again to other exciting expressions of Visual Art in the 2021-2022 competition," the club president Maire Ni Riordain said.

The winners and the participating schools are as follows:

St Joseph's GNS Mountmellick 1st Emily Jiang, 2nd Ciara Kearns.

St. Joseph's NS Borris-In-Ossory 1st Amy Jane Fox, 2nd Louise Nolan.

Scoil Bhride Mountrath 1st Cara Phelan, 2nd Clodagh Wong.

Paddock NS 1st Taidhg Dalton, 2nd Emma Heffernan.

Gaelscoil Thromaire 1st Jack O'Connor, 2nd Ciara Ni Cheallachain.

St. Fintan's NS Mountrath 1st Nathan Tobin, 2nd Cain Russell.

Camross NS 1st Saoirse Lambe, 2nd Erin Walsh.