Search

05/10/2021

Cycle lanes proposed for all schools in Laois

bike week

Educate Together Portlaoise pupils during the recent Bike Week. Pic: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Parts of ditches should make way for cycle lanes on roads to urban and rural schools in Laois because it is too dangerous for most children to use their bikes at present.

So said Cllr Aisling Moran, who claims the Covid-19 has lead to more pupils cycling. Cllr More instanced Killeen NS near her home where up to 30 children are cycling to school.

She said however, the roads must be made safer if Laois County Council wants more students on their bikes.

“We need to look at putting in cycle lanes at all schools at colleges, even in country areas...But, the roads are just not safe,” she said. 

The Fine Gael councillor insisted that there is room for cycle lanes.

“If you took the verges out on both sides we would have enough room for lanes,” she claimed at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting

She added that there is significant European money available to do so.

IN PICTURES No fuss for Laois kids on the Portlaoise cycle bus School Cycle-Bus

Holy Family, Gaelscoil and Educate Together two wheel train during Bike Week

PHOTOS: Bike Week at Holy Family School in Portlaoise

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media