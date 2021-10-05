Cycle lanes proposed for all schools in Laois

Parts of ditches should make way for cycle lanes on roads to urban and rural schools in Laois because it is too dangerous for most children to use their bikes at present.

So said Cllr Aisling Moran, who claims the Covid-19 has lead to more pupils cycling. Cllr More instanced Killeen NS near her home where up to 30 children are cycling to school.

She said however, the roads must be made safer if Laois County Council wants more students on their bikes.

“We need to look at putting in cycle lanes at all schools at colleges, even in country areas...But, the roads are just not safe,” she said.

The Fine Gael councillor insisted that there is room for cycle lanes.

“If you took the verges out on both sides we would have enough room for lanes,” she claimed at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting

She added that there is significant European money available to do so.