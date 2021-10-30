Search

IN PICTURES: Brilliant Halloween fancy dress fun at Portlaoise College

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois secondary school embraced the Halloween spirit ahead of the mid term break, with a fun dress u day.

Portlaoise College students and teachers were able once again to hold their annual day, with masks of all kinds to be seen, Covid and scary!

Prefects were on hand to deliver prizes for best dressed in each year group.

Zombies, scary clowns, vampires and witches roamed the corridors and classrooms, led by principal Mr Daly who donned his inner secret agent and dressed up as James Bond, 007.

Some spectacular costumes and gruesome make-up led to a great atmosphere in class, providing a great lift at the end of a long term.

Principal Noel Daly stated “The students and staff of Portlaoise College showed great spirit and enthusiasm on the day, and over the whole term. Since the start of September our students have put in a great effort with classwork, homework projects and activities. We would like to wish all our students, staff and families a very enjoyable & safe break – you all deserve it!”

Scroll through our extensive gallery of photographs. 

