Property Watch: Take a look around this historic 4,000sq ft Laois town house

A landmark historic Laois 4,000sq ft townhouse which is a well maintained family home has come on the market for €550,000.

Sheane House in Irishtown Mountmellick, is described by its auctioneers as "a specimen Georgian home celebrating 4,000 square feet of pure luxury on a magnificent 1 acre walled picture-postcard garden site.

"With an imposing 3 bay 2 storey over basement facade, perfect fanlight and original garden railings, Sheane House has the stunning good looks and proportions equal to any of its Georgian contemporaries to be found anywhere on these islands.

The house which is semi detached has a fascinating history.

"Built in 1837 by the Sheane brothers who were successful merchants in the town, which was by then a thriving industrial centre built on the firm foundations laid down by the Society of friends or Quakers who settled here in the 17th century. Such was the progressive thinking of the Sheane brothers that they built a private school, complete with living quarters as an annex to the main house. This beautiful building, complete with so much of its original features, forms the west wing of Sheane house today.

"Step inside the perfect Georgian door and the house confirms itself as one of immense charm. The welcoming vestibule hall gives a preview of a grand period residence complete with high ceilings, shuttered windows and handcrafted everything.

"The delightful drawing room is dual aspect and enjoys an original marble fireplace, wide plank antique floorboards and shuttered windows. Off the drawing room is a beautiful elevated sunroom which offers a splendid picture window view over what is perhaps one of the finest walled gardens in the county.

"The dining room enjoys a light filled dual aspect setting. Once again original floorboards, fireplace and details endorse the period credentials of this very special home. The kitchen and breakfast room are a perfect cooks idyll. Once again with superb views over the garden and complimented with an array of bespoke cabinets and fitted appliances. Everything is at hand.

"Step down the schoolhouse hall into a superb double bedroom, further down this hall you will find a modern bathroom, magnificent laundry room a second double bedroom and perhaps the most interesting room in the house; the original schoolroom. In an ironic nod to the joys of childhood this room is now a marvellous playroom.

"The entire schoolhouse section of the property which has its own separate entrance could easily be used as a 2 bedroom self contained apartment as it contains 2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and livingroom. On the first floor return there is a guest W/C.

"Step onto the half galleried first floor landing and look back through the beautiful arched large window with stained glass panels and decorative architrave. Off the landing are three well proportioned family bedrooms, each with large windows, period fireplaces and superb views.

"A traditional bathroom enjoying a roll top bath and attractive panelling completes the first floor accommodation.

"In the basement there is a selection of spacious rooms. This area could serve as an independent apartment, home office, play area or a multitude of uses. With flagstone floors, a glazed wall and door onto the garden, and a host of original features the possibilities are endless.

"Walk outside into the courtyard and the outdoor charm of this celebrated property will surely capture you. A Boston-ivy clad pergola sits counterpoint to the original coachhouses (now excellent sheds and workshops) which in turn sit underneath the schoolhouse to create a very special outdoor relaxation space. The covered archway perfectly houses a tennis table.

"Through the gates and brick piers the magic of the garden appears. Celebrating generations of craftsman gardeners this area is a visual masterpiece. The privet hedges, herbaceous borders, lawns, summerhouse and play areas are all quietly sheltered by the stunning high walls and all come together to create the most idyllic space one could possibly find in a near town centre setting.

"While Sheane house relaxes in its lovely history is also firmly invested in the future. The property enjoys a quality heating system and broadband. Outside the door everything is at hand. Schools, shops, playgrounds, and all conveniences are just a gentle stroll away," they say.

The house is being sold by Hume Auctioneers. Scroll through the photos in our gallery.