Rise in property tax is 'scaremongering' and 'fake news' - Laois Minister

Only millionaire property owners and those who never had to pay property tax before will be paying more this year, a Laois Minister of State says.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and an accountant from Laois, says that 99% of all Laois homeowners will see no change or an actual reduction in their Local Property Tax bill.

He says any other claims are "scaremongering" and "fake news".

"Despite changes to the legislation at national level there will be little or no impact in Laois.

"Some people have been scaremongering and putting out fake news in relation to this tax. In reality the only people who can expect an increase in their LPT bill are those with properties worth over €1million or those who never paid the tax before," Minister Fleming said this Friday, October 29.

"This tax was introduced based on house values in 2013 and the new changes mean that houses now have to be valued at their current market value. However, the value of houses can be increased substantially without any increase in the LPT. Some examples are:

"No increase in Local Property Tax where house values have increased: from €100,000 to €200,000 or from €150,000 to €262,500 or from €200,000 to €350,000 or from €250,000 to €437,500. This covers the vast majority of houses in Laois.

"There will be an actual reduction in the Local Property Tax where the increase in a house value is modest and in the following ranges: from €150,000 to €200,000 or from €200,000 to €262,500 or from €250,000 to €350,000 or from €300,000 to €437,500. A number of houses in Laois will fall into these categories," he said.

The deadline for submitting Local Property Tax Returns is Thursday November 7 2021. The quickest and easiest way to submit your LPT Return is online via myAccount, ROS or the LPT Online Portal.

If you need help, call Revenue on : 017383626