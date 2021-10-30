Search

30/10/2021

Rise in property tax is 'scaremongering' and 'fake news' - Laois Minister

Rise in property tax is 'scaremongering' and 'fake news' - Laois Minister

Minister of State Sean Fleming TD from Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Only millionaire property owners and those who never had to pay property tax before will be paying more this year, a Laois Minister of State says.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and an accountant from Laois, says that 99% of all Laois homeowners will see no change or an actual reduction in their Local Property Tax bill.

He says any other claims are "scaremongering" and "fake news".

"Despite changes to the legislation at national level there will be little or no impact in Laois.

"Some people have been scaremongering and putting out fake news in relation to this tax. In reality the only people who can expect an increase in their LPT bill are those with properties worth over €1million or those who never paid the tax before," Minister Fleming said this Friday, October 29.

"This tax was introduced based on house values in 2013 and the new changes mean that houses now have to be valued at their current market value. However, the value of houses can be increased substantially without any increase in the LPT. Some examples are:

"No increase in Local Property Tax where house values have increased: from €100,000 to €200,000 or from €150,000 to €262,500 or from €200,000 to €350,000 or from €250,000 to €437,500. This covers the vast majority of houses in Laois.

"There will be an actual reduction in the Local Property Tax where the increase in a house value is modest and in the following ranges: from €150,000 to €200,000 or from €200,000 to €262,500 or from €250,000 to €350,000 or from €300,000 to €437,500. A number of houses in Laois will fall into these categories," he said.

The deadline for submitting Local Property Tax Returns is Thursday November 7 2021. The quickest and easiest way to submit your LPT Return is online via myAccount, ROS or the LPT Online Portal.

If you need help, call Revenue on : 017383626

IN PICTURES: Laois village finally gets shop but it's a spooky one for Halloween

Laois fire station too small for its fire engine as new building urged

Extension approved for growing Portlaoise College

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Laois' Next Superstar

In association with G's Gourmet Jams , Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington , O'Gorman's The Bog Road Portlaoise and Telfords Portlaoise Mountrath

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media