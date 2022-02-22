Laois students in Portlaoise school highlight domestic violence and breast cancer in stunning fashion

Students at a Portlaoise school have displayed not just design and craft skills, but their awareness of world issues, in entries to the national Junk Kouture fashion recycling competition.

Topics like domestic violence, the extinction threat to bees, breast cancer and the end to Covid-19 are all tackled and tranlated into stunning couture by seven teams of Transition Year students in Scoil Chríost Rí.

The school have a winning track record in the national recycling fashion competition, having made it to the glittering grand final on several occasions.

This year seven teams have submitted stunning designs made from materials including facemasks, styrofoam and plastic milk bottles.

Robyn Dempsey and Nicola Rzensna created 'QUEEN B'.

"The name of our dress is 'QUEEN B' as it is inspired by the need for us to save the bees, as young women of this generation we feel the need to highlight the distinction of the bees and how it will effect the future generation of our world. We see this theme displayed in our dress through our responsive use in recycled materials in the form of flowers. We hope to spread this important message through our Junk Kouture design".

Caoimhe Hyland Conlan Caoimhe Hewitt Gabrielle Davis designed 'Féileacán of Freedom'.

"Our design is based on a theme of positivity in spite of current barriers and a hopeful end to covid restrictions. In the vision of our dress, one of main priorities was to honour all of the astounding healthcare workers all over the world. In-line with our theme we used recycled face masks, cd's, used curtains, wire, wool, fruit packaging, and zip-ties. The wings on our dress design symbolise how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly further showcasing a change from restrictions to a new-normal".



Team members - Dara Byrne Eimear Brennan Gracie Coyne - designed 'TAKE A BOW'.

"Our dress represents breast cancer awareness. We based the theme of our design on the awareness of breast cancer because we feel, as young women ourselves, that it is important to spread awareness on this serious medical matter. The main colour of our dress is pink as it is the colour of the breast cancer bow that we in Ireland are familiar with".

Alison Dalton Emma Tuohy Orlaith McNamara came together to design 'MINIMA' which translates to 'tiny' in Latin.

"Our dress, crown and footwear is hand-sown, and makes up 100,000 tiny Styrofoam beads. Our dress is inspired by our favourite designer - Zac Posen, and how he celebrated femininity and elegance in his work. See @junkkoutureminima to follow our journey".

​Filipa Oliveria and Katie Montgomery named their dress 'Childhood Memories'

"Our dress was inspired by our own childhood memories and how we look back on our childhood as we grow older. We feel that childhood memories can influence how act and who we are as adults. Our dress and headband are made from used cuddly toys, wool, childhood nightwear and comfort blankets".

Lily Duff Tara Byrne Hannah Guinan designed a 1920's ensemble titled 'BOTTLED UP', influenced by the sirens of Greek mythology and representing an end to domestic violence.

"The floral head piece and floral design at the base of the dress represents how important it is to be yourself, to stay true to yourself and not to hide away from who you are. Each flower is handmade from recycled cereal boxes, and the dress using recycled plastic milk cartons and old bedsheets".

Mya Adams Ciara Bartley Sarah Gallagher - ​were inspired by Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'.

"Our dress design - 'ÉTOILE' is handmade using recycled mineral cans, holding a dark canvas at the top of their design represents the night sky contrasting against the brightness of the golden stars on the skirt - showing that light can be found in the darkest of days".

Their Art Teacher Fiona Fitzpatrick, had encouraged her students to ‘think outside the box’.

"Teamwork between the girls was vital as they all had something unique to contribute. They learned and embraced key design representation skills, including, dress and millinery design, social media presence, technical and creative ability in photography skills and themed theatrical makeup. We at Scoil Chriost Ri are so proud of our talented TY students who have worked endless hours on their impressive designs since September 2021," Fiona said.