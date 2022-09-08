Search

08 Sept 2022

IN PICTURES: Irish artist back home for stunning Laois exhbition

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Sept 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A colourful Laois exhibition of new art by an established Irish artist has opened in Mountmellick Library Gallery.

Killeigh native Deirdre Dunne who went to school in Mountmellick, has returned for the third time to exhibit at the modern gallery, launching the show last Tuesday, to run for the entire month of September.

"It's my third time exhibiting here. Its such a lovely bright space and a great venue to have in Mountmellick," she told the Leinster Express.

She is reknowned for her jewel like bright oil paintings of portraits, animals and landscapes. Having lived in Africa and Australia and toured Asia, Central America, the Middle East and Europe, her subjects range from the exotic to Irish cows in the field.

"My new paintings were have been done over the last two years. During the 1st lockdown I worked on a series of paintings of people looking out their window. Steming from this I decided to do more portrait work. My latest piece "Frank" is a well know local character here in Mountmellick.

"I have also been interested recently in painting birds. The fine details in their feathers and strong colours are great to paint," she said.

A daughter of retired Laois school principal Bridie Dunne and the late Michael Dunne, she grew up on the family farm in Moneyquid, one of several artists in her family. Deirdre is now settled in Limerick with husband Bryce and daughter Bree, at the foothills of the Galty mountains. She has her own studio and gallery and gives workshops to children and adults. Guests at their glamping site can also enjoy a private painting workshop.

The exhibition is open during library hours, with a selection of painting still available for purchase. 

