Laois schools and businesses are backing Rainbow Day for autism support

This Thursday April 29 there will be virtual rainbows across all of Laois and Offaly, as communities, businesses and schools do their bit for the first Rainbow Day.

The fundraiser has been launched by Laois Offaly Families for Autism, a support group formed by parents that is entirely voluntary and does hugely important work.

They are asking the public to wear rainbow colours, and donate to a fundraiser.

Two schools in Laois have launched fundraisers to help.

St Fergal's College in Rathdowney is going to hold a collection on Friday.

"There will be a fundraiser this Friday 30th in aid of Laois Offaly Families for Autism to mark World Autism Awareness Month!

Students are invited to wear their own clothes to school with an emphasis on colour. We also ask for a small donation of €1 per student for this very worthwhile cause," they say.

Meanwhile Portlaoise College has launched a '100km in May' challenge, with the proceeds to be shared between the school and LOFFA. Read about that here.

LOFFA have listed shops in Laois and Offaly where their new collection boxes will be on display.

"If anybody would like to make a donation to our fundraiser. We have kindly been allowed place countertop boxes in the below local businesses A big big thank you for letting LOFFA do this.

1: Bosco's Gala Store, Portlaoise

2: The Card Stand, The Square, Rathdowney

3: Iver Store, Borris in Ossory

4: Feighery Butchers, Kyle Centre, Portlaoise

5: Feighery Butchers, Stradbally

6: Portarlington Credit Union, Portarlington

7: Hogan's Service Station, Shraduff

8: Post Office, Shirone, Birr

9: Clelands, Abbeyleix

10: Adrian Dunnes Pharmacy, Portarlington

11: David O Meara Pharmacy , Birr

12: Supervalu, Main Street, Birr