25 Feb 2022

Shot the arm for 'excellent' arts centre that Laois is 'lucky' to have

Standing ovation at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for the Portlaoise Musical Society's performance of Titanic.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre to getting a financial shot in the arm to invest in cultural capitial according to Government TD who says Laois is lucky to have such an 'excellent' facility.

Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming said the Government has allocated €24,887 capital grant for the popular centre in Portlaoise.

Minster Fleming praised the team at the facility and encouraged local people to enjoy the entertainment it lays on.

"The Dunamaise Arts Centre provides a great centre for arts in the Laois area. It provides a busy season of varied projects for children, adults designers, and arts people with energising dance, award winning cinema, theatre and music and workshops. They provide the widest possible access to the very best arts, activities and performances across Laois. I wish them well in their coming year.

"We are very lucky in Co Laois to have such an excellent and well managed facility. I encourage regular patrons to return in numbers to the Arts Centre and to all those people who have never been in the Arts Centre I encourage them to go and experience the great performances in the Arts Centre on an ongoing basis," he said.

IN PICTURES: Dunamaise Arts Centre raises the curtain and the shutters on big night for Laois arts

The Fianna Fáil TD explained that the funding is provided under the Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 which offers grants for the artistic and cultural institutions around the country. The Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 aims to enhance the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.

Laois arts centre reaches out to community to help plot a course to the future

Dunamaise Arts Centre recruiting new board

The Centre has recently reached out to local people to join the its board and help plot a new direction.

 

