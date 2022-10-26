Search

26 Oct 2022

Laois music festival announces new glamping site

Laois music festival announces new glamping site

The first Forest Fest in Emo this summer. Photo: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Oct 2022 1:54 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A new boutique Laois music festival that was a sold out success last summer, has added glamping and an extra stage to its line-up for 2023.

The first Forest Fest in Emo was a big hit for locals and visitors alike last July, with top acts like the Waterboys and The Stunning.

Founder and promotor Philip Meagher has confirmed that it will return next summer following the same successful family friendly pocket sized format, with tickets about to go on sale.

Now glamping - glamorous camping - has been added as a luxurious option, announced along with a fourth stage, this Wednesday, October 26.

"For Forest Fest2 next July we are pleased to partner with the vastly experienced and highly regarded Pitched Perfect glamping company, to afford a further layer of comfort, convenience, and luxury to your Forest Fest experience. Once you purchase your Forest Fest Weekend Glamping ticket, you can then go to their website and upgrade to your preferred glamping option.

"We will be maintaining the highest standards at next summer’s Forest Fest2 with a line-up featuring over 40 acts, headlined by critically acclaimed international acts and an array of the best-established Irish artists and bands, as well as emerging talent.

"There will be an additional fourth stage, The Forest Fleadh, showcasing the best of Irish folk & trad.

"Our hospitality offering will be further honed and enhanced, making it second to none," Forest Fest has announced.

The festival has been nominated for a Midlands Hospitality Award.

"Thanks again for all your support and your nomination for the Best Festival in the Midlands Hospitality Awards… fingers crossed for the result from the Gala Nite at the Midlands Park Hotel on November 14," they add.

Discounted weekend tickets which including entry to a standard campsite, are going on sale from today for Loyalty customers at €170. They will be followed by Early Bird prices and then general release tickets, on eventbrite.com

