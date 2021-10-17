Irish Country star books in gig in Laois

Michael English
One of the stars of the Irish Country scene is booked in to perform at a Laois hosted by the Ballinakill Parish.
Michael English is making a welcome return visit to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill for a Church Concert on Sunday, March 20th, 2022.
Tickets at €25 are now available and can be purchased every Sunday at the Old School Community Hall, Ballinakill from after 11am mass to 12.30pm or from any member of Ballinakill Parish Pastoral Council.
Tickets can also be arranged by posting a message on the parish Facebook page.
The Parish hope that you can please spread the word and tell your family, friends and neighbours.
"A very entertaining evening was enjoyed by all who attended Michael’s last church concert in 2019 and we are hoping for another enjoyable and successful fund raising event for our parish in 2022," the say.
