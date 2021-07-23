Search our Archive

From Portlaoise to Tokyo - Irish Olympics triathlete set to compete

Carolyn Hayes who is in the Irish Olympics team

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An Irish woman on the Olympics team in Tokyo began her triathlon success right here in in Laois.

Carolyn Hayes will aim to come first and win Gold in the Olympics triathlon, just as she did in her very first triathlon, which was in Portlaoise.

The Limerick triathlete was the first woman home in the Tri Laois triathlon back in 2014, the first triathlon in Ireland each year.

Trilogy the Laois club who host the popular annual triathlon, have not forgotten her performance, and are wishing her well as the Olympics in Tokyo kicks off with the opening ceremony this Friday July 23.

"TRI Laois to TOKYO. Back in 2014 at our annual TRI Laois triathlon, we facilitated a late entry from an unknown girl from Limerick. It was her first Triathlon and she was very keen to race. And so the link between Trilogy and Carolyn Hayes began. Yes, Tri Laois is where it all started. She was delighted to race and came in 1st lady and 3rd overall!

"Only 2 men beat her on the day, one of whom was David Shelley who just about held her off on the run. David subsequently became a great member of our club until his recent departure back to South Tipperary, to coach the u/6 hurlers (but that's another story).

"Carolyn had been a great swimmer and had started to train in UL with Limerick triathletes in 2014 ,and Tri Laois was her 1st race. She has not looked back. Carolyn is out in Tokyo now ready to race for Ireland on Monday night/Tuesday morning in the Olympic Triathlon.

"Carolyn is a lovely person and a great ambassador for our sport . She remembers Portlaoise and Trilogy fondly and knows that there will be many Trilogy members wishing her well and hoping she can get on the podium in Tokyo, just like she did in Portlaoise seven years ago!," Trilogy say.

Below: Some of Trilogy triathlon club's members.

