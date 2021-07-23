UPDATE: Laois pub makes further announcement over Covid-19 case

A popular Laois pub and restaurant has made a second announcement regarding its temporary closure due to Covid-19.

Jeremiah Grant in Portlaoise had announced last Wednesday July 21 that it was closing temporarily due to a suspected case amongst staff.

This Friday, they have confirmed that they must now remain closed for another eight days, following test results.

They say that the HSE have advised them that no customers were close contacts of the person.

"Due to recent events and after being advised by the HSE, we have made the very hard decision to remain shut until Saturday the 31st of July. This is to ensure the health and safety of all our staff and customers.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel all bookings from now until the 31st of July. Customers will be contacted directly.

"The HSE have advised us that no customers are considered close contacts.

"It makes the decision to close even harder as we have always followed the Government guidelines to the highest standard.

We look forward to welcoming you all back. John & all the team."

Jeremiah Grant Bar and Eatery had reopened for outdoor dining on June 7 following the relaxing of Covid restrictions.

The popular business is named after a notorious highwayman who was the last man hanged in Portlaoise, outside Portlaoise Courthouse right across the road from the pub.