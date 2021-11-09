Rathdowney meat plant investment to benefit Laois says local Minister

The Government's ’s €70m Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products will benefit many people in Laois according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed funding for Dawn Meats Ireland in Rathdowney. It is one of 22 projects awarded to get support under the Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products.

The south Laois plant will share more than €4.3 million with another Dawn Meats plant in Charleville Co Cork.

Dep Fleming said this €70m investment nationally is part of the €100m Scheme first announced on 28 December 2020. He said it would enable the agri-food sector to develop and diversify, following Britain’s exit from the European Union and will help farmers and those working in food production to attract new markets and customers, making their business more resilient and sustainable into the long-term.

"I am pleased to see the Government investment and support for this sector which is a key industry in Rural Ireland. The beef sector is particularly important in County Laois and a large number of farming families depend on this industry as their main source of income.

"This Laois meat factory is very accessible to all farmers in the region and this investment in Rathdowney will benefit many people in Laois and surrounding areas," said Minister Fleming.

Other notable recipients are Glenisk which is getting €491,00 on the Laois Offaly border and the Glanbia Dairy plant in Ballyragget which is getting €4.1 million.