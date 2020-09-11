Laois GPs report 'surge' in Covid-19 test referrals with all surgeries busier than normal

Laois GPs are reporting a high volume of calls for the time of year and there has been a 'surge' in referrals by family doctors in the county to HSE Covid-19 testing centres, according to the Laois GPs group.

Laois GP group member and Portlaoise GP Dr Michelle Byrne said the trend that has emerged is in line with the GPBuddy COVID-19 Community tracker which shows that the county is now a 'warm spot' for referrals.

"There was a significant surge in referrals especially on Monday and Tuesday of this week, this trend seemed to have been noted nationally is certainly a fair reflection of the experience locally but thankfully most referrals are returning results that are not detected," she said.

Dr Byrne said family doctors are also fielding many more calls than usual for the time of year.

"All the surgeries are reporting an extremely high volume of calls compared to this time last year and we ask that people are patient with our administration teams who are doing their best to manage the volumes," she said.

While new cases are not emerging, Dr Byrne urged the public not the hesitate in taking action to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It is very important that anyone who experiences a new cough, fever or any distortion in taste or smell, immediately self isolates and contacts their GP," she said.

Laois was subject to extensive new restrictions in August after many new infections were identified. However, since then official figures show that the situation has stabilised.

However, six new cases were confirmed in Laois on Thursday, September 10 and a local secondary school has had to introduce restrictions after a positive test.