LATEST on Covid-19 in Laois: More new cases this Tuesday

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois has risen again this Tuesday evening, November 3.

A further 8 new cases are confirmed in Laois, bringing the total so far for the county to 846.

Apart from the number of new cases, the 14-day incidence of the disease in the population is seen as a key way to measure of the spread of the virus. In Laois, the incidence has dropped slightly to 194.8, with a total of 165 cases since October 19.

The 14-day incidence for Ireland has also fallen further to 228 cases per 100k population, based on 10,855 cases in the past two weeks.

However, NPHET says the lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

Nationally, a further 322 new cases for Ireland were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). A total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February. (*24 cases were denotified on Tuesday).

A further five people have died after contracting the virus in Ireland. This brings to 1,922 the number of deaths in the country during the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan wants the nation to keep up the effort.

"“Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

Of the cases notified today there were 96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties including the 8 in Laois.

As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Other details published today show that 156 are men / 166 are women 64% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 37 years old

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.