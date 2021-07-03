Covid-19 rebounds in Portlaoise area since cyber attack according to official figures

New official figures show Covid-19 has rebounded in the Portlaoise area while the part of Laois that stretches from Mountmellick to Borris-in-Osssory has an almost a zero incidence.

Ireland's health authorities have again started to publish local area statistics for the virus after the cyber attack forced a suspension of the weekly practice in the middle of May.

The last Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown was published on May 13 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub. It covered the 14 days from April 27 to May 10.

The latest LEA breakdown reports on the two weeks from June 15 to 28.

There were just 13 new cases in the Portlaoise electoral area in the fortnight to May 10. This gave an incidence of 40.9 per 100,000 population for the town and surrounds.

The LEA breakdown for June 15 to 28 reveals a picture which tallies with the warnings issued by NPHET about the spread of the disease once again and the possibility of a fourth wave caused by the Delta virus.

There were 43 new cases reported in the 14 days giving an incidence rate of 135.2 per 100 k. The incidence rate for Ireland was 98.9 per 100k by June 28.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The situation is different in the other two Laois LEAs though the other more densely populated part of the county also has a higher rate.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA show that there were 16 new cases in the two weeks to June 28 giving a population incidence of 56.9 per 100k.

It compares with 12 new cases in the two weeks to May 10 when the incidence was 42.7 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns, it includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The best Covid-19 situation in Laois is in the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA. A total of nine people tested positive in the two weeks to May 10 giving an incidence of 36.3 per 100 k.

In the 14 days to June 28 there were less than 5 cases in the LEA while the rate per 100k pop was also less than 5 cases per 100k.

The district is less populated than the others. With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny. MORE BELOW LINK.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to May 10 show that there were 36. The countywide incidence was 42.5 per 100 k. The daily average was two new cases a day.

Up to date figures from the HPSC show that Laois had 63 new cases in the two weeks to June 28 giving an incidence of 74.4 per 100 k. The daily five day moving average is 6 confirmed cases.

There were 4,708 new cases nationally in the two weeks to June 28 giving a incidence of 98.9 per 100k.

HSPC figures in Laois for the two weeks to June 30 show that there were 62 over the period giving an incidence of 73.2 per 100k.

There were 4,884 officially confirmed cases of the disease in all 26 counties over the same period giving a national incidence of 102.6 per 100k.

The national incidence to midnight of May 12 just before the cyber attack was 129.3 per 100 k due to 6,159 new cases in the previous 14 days. The daily average for new cases is 456 a day over five days.

The current figures show that close contact with a confirmed case make up nearly 60% of cases while travel accounts for just 5% of infections. MORE BELOW LINK.

The HSPC advises that the cyber attack is still having an impact on data. It says the May 14 incident has prevented the routine notification of cases, associated deaths and outbreaks of COVID-19 to Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system.

As an interim measure, provisional epidemiological reports will be prepared based on the information captured by the HSE COVID Care Tracker.

The HSPC says that as soon as all COVID-19 surveillance systems are restored, surveillance staff in laboratories, the Departments of Public Health and HPSC will work together to retrospectively collate and validate COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths diagnosed and/or notified during this period.