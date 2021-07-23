Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Laois monument requested to remember Covid-19 dead

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A permanent reminder in Laois to all those who died with Covid-19 is to be formally requested.

Portlaoise Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy has made the suggesting, in tabling a motion to the July meeting of Laois County Council.

"That this council erect a monument or designate an area in remembrance of those who lost their lives from the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

His motion will be tabled at the meeting on Monday, July 26.

