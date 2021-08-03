Ireland seals deal for 700,000 extra Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

THE Minister for Health has confirmed he has signed an agreement to purchase almost 700,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The doses, which have been secured through an agreement with Romania and the EU, will be used to support the continued acceleration of the vaccination programme to younger people across the country.

The Department of Health says the additional doses, which are being secured directly from Pfizer, are a redistribution of supplies which had originally been ordered by Romania.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expressed his thanks to Romania and said the deal underlined the benefits of the European approach to vaccine procurement.

“On behalf of the Government, I wish to sincerely thank our colleagues in Romania, including His Excellency President Iohannis and his officials. The agreement underlines the benefits of European solidarity with regards to vaccine procurement. The increased availability of vaccine supply has enabled Ireland to accelerate its vaccination programme over recent months and this week is expected to see the six millionth dose administered in Ireland since the vaccination programme began.”

Following the signing of the agreement, Pfizer will now confirm the precise dates for the delivery of the additional supplies of the two shot vaccine, which are expected to arrive in Ireland this month.