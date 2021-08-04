Covid-19 delta wave ebbs in Laois after July surge latest figures show

The surge in Covid-19 Delta variant infections has slowed in Laois after a surge in infections through July according to the latests official figures from the centre that monitors the pandemic spread in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) reports to NPHET and publishes incidence figures for all counties on infectious diseases.

Figures published on August 4 show significant improvement in Laois which, at one point in July, had the second worst incidence of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

The latest set of data covers the seven day and two week periods ending at midnight, Bank Holiday Sunday, August 3.

It shows that Laois had162 new cases in the seven days to August 3 giving an incidence of 191.3 per 100,000 population. This is now only slightly above the national incidence rate 189.8 per 100 k due to 9,040 around the country since July 27.

The seven day rate for Laois is substantially improved on the later half of July when the virus was spreading rapidly in the county making it one of Ireland's hotspots.

The 14 day picture is also looking healthier for Laois. There were 406 new cases in the 14 days since July 20 giving an incidence rate of 479.4 per 100k. While still high and above the national average, it is an improvement of the 495 per 100 k peak in late July.

There were 17,744 new cases in Ireland in the two weeks to August 3 giving an incidence of 372.6 per 100k.

The most significant sign that the spread has slowed in Laois is found in the figures for the seven day incidence rate as a percentage of 14 day rate.

As of Bank Holiday Sunday, this was 39.90%. At one stage in the second half of July this peaked at more than 75%. The the national figure is now 50%.

There is also promise in the average number of cases being identified a day in Laois. As of August 3, 21 new cases are being identified each day on a five day average. This peaked at 35 a day in July.

All of this means that Laois now stands at 11th in the 26 county incidence table up to August 3. Figures up to July 25 showed that Laois had the second highest incidence of the virus in the country.

HSE test and trace operations ramped up in Laois during the wave. The second half of July also vaccination reach record numbers vaccinated at the Portlaoise vaccination hub where teenagers are now getting the jab and walk-in clinics have operated.