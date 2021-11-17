Signs Laois people could be stemming local Covid-19 surge ahead of restrictions

A first tentative sign has emerged that the latest surge in the incidence of Covid-19 may be slowing in Laois.

The latest set of Covid-19 disease tracking figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show an improved situation in Laois which has has had one of the worst incidences of the virus since October.

The Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland - 14 day report published on November 17 covers the two weeks up to midnight November 15.

While the 14 day incidence remains high, it shows that seven day incidence is falling.

The number of new cases in the seven days to November 15 has also improved relative to the counties and the daily average of new cases has also dropped.

There were 490 new cases confirmed in Laois up to midnight November 15 giving an incidence of 578.5 per 100,000 population. This is now below the national seven day incidence of 620.6 per 100 k.

Laois continues to have a high 14 day incidence. There have been 1045 officially confirmed infections in Laois since November 2 giving an incidence of 1233.8 per 100 k. The national 14 day average incidence is 1160.7 per 100 k on the back of 29,554 in two weeks.

There are two other figures are signs that Laois people may be changing their behaviours to protect themselves from infection. Just 46.89% of those infected in Laois in the two weeks to November 15 were confirmed as having contracted the virus in the seven days since November 9. At one point in November, 60% of Laois people had caught the disease in the previous seven days.

The other figure to note is the five day moving average of confirmed cases to November 15. On average, 68 Laois people are testing positive in Laois each day. This is down from a peak of 89 at one point in November.

Finally, Laois now has the 15th highest incidence of the disease on the county table published by the HPSC. At one point in November, Laois peaked at fourth highest.