Big Laois Kildare credit union hit by Covid-19 cases among staff

A Credit Union that has thousands of members in Laois and Kildare has had to revise its opening times due to Covid-19 cases among staff.

The People First Credit Union has branches in Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix and Stradbally. A recent outbreak has first a number of changes.

"Due to Covid 19, we are experiencing a reduction in our staffing levels across all branches. As a result, we have to amend our business hours," it said.

Management made the decision to reduce business hours across all branches coming into effect from November 17.

"This decision was made to protect our members, staff, and their families. We want to keep Covid out of all branches so we can continue to serve our members and the wider community.

"We also would like to remind members to only come to the branch for essential services, such as withdrawal of funds and loan repayments. Opening accounts and updating proof of address are non-essential at this time," it said.

The Credit Union advised that members can also lodge savings online banking and repay loans over the phone by contacting our membership service centre on Ph: 057 862 2594.

PFCU thanked members for their continued support and cooperation in helping to protect everyone from Covid 19.

The revisions to opening hours affected all branches in the group which has have 44 staff and almost 39,000 members.

The impact continued to be felt through to November 27 and the Credit Union advises members to keep up to date by checking its website and social media platforms.