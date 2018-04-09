Two released without charge following daytime assault on young man in Laois

One juvenile and one 18 year old have been released without charge after they were arrested on April 5 in relation to an alleged assault on a young man in Portlaoise.

The assault took place around 3.10pm on the afternoon of March 24 at the plaza outside Laois County Council in broad daylight.

It is understood the 19 year old victim has undergone surgery in St James Hospital in Dublin.

A spokesperson for gardai in Laois has said that the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

A file has been sent to the DPP on the pair that were arrested and released without charge.

