Last supper for suspected Portlaoise thief detained having takeaway by Laois Gardaí

portlaoise

Suspected thief went for a takeaway after cime in town

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An individual gardaí suspect of being responsible for a Portlaoise break-in was detained afterwards when enjoying some fast food according to gardaí.

Laois Offaly Division Gardaí said Portlaoise Gardaí investigating a burglary at business premises caught up with the suspect after finding the individual going for a takeaway.

Gardaí say a business premises in Portlaoise was broken into just after midnight on Saturday morning, June 26.

"Patrolling Gardaí identified and found their suspect subsequently. All property was recovered. A person was arrested and has now been charged with burglary, criminal damage and handling stolen property," said a statement.

