Mountrath appeal to save vital crime fighting Text Alert service

The Mountrath Community Alert group is appealing to the community to ensure there are enough funds in the pot to pay for a vital services that can stop criminals from ransacking local homes and businesses.
The committee has extended the Text Alert fee payment deadline.
"As a result of the last collection fee for Text Alerts unfortunately not all members paid. Mountrath Community Alert is extending this fee €10 from Monday, July 12 to Friday, July 30.
"Could remaining members please pay in Credit Union Mountrath or online at www.communityalerts.ie. In order to keep Text Alerts in operation we need all members fee's. Please support," says the appeal.
The committee add that new members are welcome.
