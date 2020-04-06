Recent deaths in Laois - April 6, 2020

Breda Delaney, Portlaoise / Galway

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Breda Delaney (née Keavney) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and late of Tynagh, Co. Galway Passed away at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Formerly of the Welcome Inn and The Hare and Hound. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Breda was predeceased by her loving husband Michael and baby daughter Orla. Dearly loved mother to Kevin, Grellan, Michelle Farrell and Sinéad McPhearson. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, special friend Kathleen.. Also Bernie and the wonderful staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing home, and a large circle of friends.

Private family Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. The Mass will be broadcast on webcam at Portlaoiseparish.ie.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Breda. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Breda's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey), Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey) of Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Louise is predeceased by her husband, George. Deeply regretted by her daughter, Rosemary, her sons, William, Des and Joe, her daughters-in-law Shiela, Gwen and Deirdre, and her son-in-law Jimmy. Much loved grandmother of, Sara and husband Bernard, Edward and partner Emma, Sandra and partner Martin, Lorraine and partner Conor, Alison and partner Brendan, and Rebecca, Jessica, Adam, Jason, Simon, Ava, Ruth, Leanne and Colin. Adored great-grandmother of Liam, Darragh and Maeve. She will be sorely missed by her extended family, her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone, a private burial with only the immediate family will take place. Louise's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A condolence book is available on RIP.ie for those who wish to let the family know you are thinking of them.

Michael McArdle, Stradbally, Co Laois, Retired Garda

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Michael McArdle Stradbally, Co. Laois. (Retired Member of An Garda Siochána) Predeceased by his brother P.J., Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, daughters Rosalie, Gillian, Avril and Edel, sons James and Michael, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Ciaran, Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Sheila and Maria, grandchildren Barry, Emma, Sara, Orlaith, David, Amelia, Juliette and George, great-grandchildren Pippa and Phoebe, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolences section.

Eddie Egan, Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Eddie Egan of Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Much loved brother of John, Tess & the late Anna & Lily, beloved partner of Eileen, sister in law Mary, nieces Mairead, the late Olive, Michelle, Sarah & nephew Francis.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, partner, sister in law, brother in law, uncle, extended nieces & nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends & good neighbours.

May Eddie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eddie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at a later date.

Esther White (née Smythe), of Beechfield, Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Esther White (née Smythe), formerly of Beechfield, Portlaoise, Laois.

Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of David, John and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest. A private funeral will take place in line with current HSE guidelines. A celebration of Esther's life will take place at a later date. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be left on the link below.

Francis (Francie) Dunne

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Francis (Francie) Dunne, Ballyruin, Ballyroan, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current regulations, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Francis will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the on-line condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Finbar (Fin) O'Brien, Cork Road, Durrow, Laois

The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Finbar (Fin) O'Brien

Cork Rd, Durrow, Laois.



Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and recently in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick; predeceased by his brothers, Cathal and Seán, sister Mairead (Coventry)and niece Anne. Very deeply regretted by his nieces, Marnie (Brennan)(Castlecomer), Joan (McCarthy)(Mullingar), Geraldine (Murphy)(Carlow), Carmel (Coventry), nephews, Cathal (Dublin), Seamus (Naas), Seán (Durrow) and Gilbert and Seán (Coventry), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

A private Funeral Mass and burial has taken place. Offers of condolence can be made below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Fin’s life