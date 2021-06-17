Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 16

William Carter - Spink

The death took place on Wednesday, June 16 of William (Billy) Carter of Spink, Abbeyleix.



Billy died in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of the late Brenda and father-in-law of the late Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Liam and Micheal, daughter-in-law Rosemary, brothers Paddy and Tony, grandchildren Marguerite, Alan, Damien and Michelle, great-grandson James, Paul and Nicci, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Lazarians Church, Knock followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with Government/Hse guidelines there is a limit of 50 persons in the Church and Public health guidelines should be adhered to.



Michael Dunne - Courtwood

The death took place on Wednesday, June 16 of Michael Dunne of Courtwood.



Funeral Arrangements later

Sarah Dunne - Trumera

The death took place on Wednesday, June 16of Sarah Dunne (née Goucher) of Trumera, Mountrath.



Uexpectedly, after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.. Predeceased by her husband Martin, brother Joe and grandson Conor. Deeply regretted by her son James and daughter Martina, son-in-law Rav, James's partner Fiona, grandchildren Cian, Eoin and Orlaith, sisters Rebecca and Mary, brother John, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and work colleagues at St. Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise and Erkina House, Rathdowney.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ian Amaral (Lawlor) - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Ian Amaral (Lawlor) of Grange Forde, Old Bennekerry, Bennekerry, Carlow and formerly of Oak Leaf Place, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Antonio and much loved brother of Gemma, Owen, Paul and Wayne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dearest friend Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guide lines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Nora O'Sullivan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 15 of Nora O'Sullivan (née Ryan) of Hillview House, Clonking, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband John J, daughters Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving son Eamonn, daughter Grainne, sons in law Mike, Rodney and Hugo, grandchildren Katie, Sean, Damien, Ellen, Catherine, Alice, Martha, Kevin, Niamh and Éadaoin, great-grandchild Lilly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Requiem Mass will take place in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, for family and friends (max 50 people) at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Richard McGree - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, June 15 of Richard (Dickie) McGree of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and after a long period of excellent care from the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by his loving children Deirdre, Julie, Peter, Helen, Barry and Kieran, sister Margie, brother Tony, sons in law, daughters in law, sixteen grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Friday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Deirdre Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, June 13 of Deirdre Kelly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise,



Predeceased by her parents Angela and Gérard, her sister Angela, her son Wayne. Deeply regretted by her loving family Shauna, Stacey and Jake. Loving sister to Paula, Ann-Marie and Mary-Ann. Nanny to Wayne, Paraic, AJ and Fionn. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Thursday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.