Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Josephine Scully - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, August 8 of Josephine Scully (née Drennan) of Garri Ard, Banagher and formerly Borris–in–Ossory.

Predeceased by her husband Billy. Sadly missed by her daughter Claire, brother John and son in-law Eamon, her grandchildren, John, Callum, Niall, Ronan, Louise and Enda, nephews, Jason and Derek, niece Karen, sister in law Mary, extended family neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Rynaghs Church Banagher at 1pm followed by burial in Knockaroo cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind.

St. Rynagh Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM

The family will arrange a memorial Mass in the future for all your intentions.

Patsy Keating - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 6 of Patsy Keating (née Lynch) of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, and late of Market Square.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Patrica (Patsy) dearly loved wife of Vinny. Loving sister of Lorna, Maria, and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, all her former colleagues in County Hall.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands. Attendees are asked to observer social distancing. Government Covid guidelines are to be adhered to.