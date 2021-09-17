Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 17, 2021

Lawrence Kennedy - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, September 16 of Lawrence (Larry) Kennedy of 15 The Downs, Portlaoise, and formerly of Timogue, Stradbally and Dublin.

Peacefully, at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Philomena, deeply regretted by his son William, sisters, Violet and Rachel, brothers John and Joe, grandchildren, Molly and Jessica, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home, 15 The Downs, Portlaoise, from 7pm on Saturday with reception of prayers for family and friends at 8pm. Removal on Monday to St Peter's Church of Ireland, Portlaoise for Funeral Service at 12 noon, interment to follow in Oakvale Churchyard, Stradbally.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 Guidelines in the Church and at the Churchyard.

Harry Levio - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 13 of Harry (Mike) Levio of Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.



Formerly of Canada. Peacefully at St James Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Judy (nee Ryan Ardmayle, Cashel County Tipperary), darling daughter Lucy, brother Mika, sister Lisa, niece Maria, the family circle here in Ireland, Canada, Sweden and Finland, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday at 9.50am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. A Private Family Cremation Service to take place later. People are asked to ensure that social distancing and public health advice regarding funerals is adhered to.

Harry's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Sr. Monica Hayes - Mountmellick

The death has occurred of Sr. Monica (Mona) Hayes



The death took place on Sunday, September 5 of Sr. Monica (Mona) Hayes of Irishtown, Mountmellick and Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

Peacefully in her 101 year. Youngest daughter of Patrick and Brigid Hayes. Predeceased by her siblings, Ita Dunphy, John and James. Mona will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her Franciscian Missionary Sisters.

On 10th September visitation in the Chapel of Mount Alvernia Convent was followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Massachusetts.

Laurence McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Laurence (Larry) McEvoy of New York and ] formerly of Mountmellick.

Economic speech writer with the Indonesian Mission to the United Nations. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, Judith, sons Rory, Cormac, Shane, Hugh and their wives Grainne, Stephanie, Tsedeye and Fiona, his brother Fr PJ, sisters Liz, Rovena, Jass and Grace, sister-in-law Marty, brothers-in-law David and Michael, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remembering also his late parents Vena and Patrick and his sister Mary and brother John who predeceased him.

Funeral Mass for Larry will take place at 12 noon (US time) on Saturday, 18 September in the Church of Christ Our Saviour, 59 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 United States.