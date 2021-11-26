Search

26 Nov 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 26, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 26, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Michael Doyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 26 of Michael Doyle of Pond Lane, Mountmellick. 

Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Martin Lalor - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, November 25 of Martin Lalor of Erkindale Drive, Durrow. 

Peacefully, at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Oliver Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, November 24 of Oliver (Ollie) Payne of Mountmellick. 

Former Fine Geal town councillor and honorary President of Mountmellick GAA club.

Regretted by his wife Olive, daughters Barbara and Suzanne, sons Mark, Keith and Jeffrey, daughters-in-law Sarah, Orla, Catherine, son-in-law Aidan, granddaughters Sadhbh, Faye, Aileen, Aisling, Connie and Hollie, grandsons Sean, Danny, Eoghan and Rory, sister Maureen, brothers Sean, Paul, Lar and PJ, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Tony de Barra - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, November 23 of Tony de Barra (Barry) of Emer Terrace, Dundalk and formerly of Mountrath.

Suddenly. Formerly a teacher at St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview. Tony was involved in theatre in both Dublin and Dundalk. He is survived by his seven children and their mother, his grandchildren, his sister, his  brother-in-law and his cousins.

Resting in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday from 10am-1pm. Tony's funeral cortege will then travel to Dublin via the Town Centre, pausing at Dundalk Town Hall at 1.30pm. Resting in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road (opposite Mount Argus Church) from 3.30pm – 5.30pm on Friday for family and close friends only. Cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 10am on Saturday.

COVID restrictions apply. No flowers please. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

A condolence book will be in place over the weekend at The Spirit Store, George's Quay, Dundalk for those in Tony's wide circle of friends who would like to express their sympathies and record their memories in this way. (Please sanitise hands after pen use).

Sean Brophy - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, November 19 of Sean (John) Brophy of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Vicarstown.

After a short illness bravely borne and in the care of the staff in the CCU Ward at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Ian and the late Erik. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren Tyler, Killian, Kyra, and Freya, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm for close family and friends (with strict guidelines in place). Removal on Friday to St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media