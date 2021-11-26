Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 26, 2021

Michael Doyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 26 of Michael Doyle of Pond Lane, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Martin Lalor - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, November 25 of Martin Lalor of Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Peacefully, at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Oliver Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, November 24 of Oliver (Ollie) Payne of Mountmellick.



Former Fine Geal town councillor and honorary President of Mountmellick GAA club.

Regretted by his wife Olive, daughters Barbara and Suzanne, sons Mark, Keith and Jeffrey, daughters-in-law Sarah, Orla, Catherine, son-in-law Aidan, granddaughters Sadhbh, Faye, Aileen, Aisling, Connie and Hollie, grandsons Sean, Danny, Eoghan and Rory, sister Maureen, brothers Sean, Paul, Lar and PJ, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Tony de Barra - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, November 23 of Tony de Barra (Barry) of Emer Terrace, Dundalk and formerly of Mountrath.

Suddenly. Formerly a teacher at St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview. Tony was involved in theatre in both Dublin and Dundalk. He is survived by his seven children and their mother, his grandchildren, his sister, his brother-in-law and his cousins.

Resting in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday from 10am-1pm. Tony's funeral cortege will then travel to Dublin via the Town Centre, pausing at Dundalk Town Hall at 1.30pm. Resting in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road (opposite Mount Argus Church) from 3.30pm – 5.30pm on Friday for family and close friends only. Cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 10am on Saturday.

COVID restrictions apply. No flowers please. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

A condolence book will be in place over the weekend at The Spirit Store, George's Quay, Dundalk for those in Tony's wide circle of friends who would like to express their sympathies and record their memories in this way. (Please sanitise hands after pen use).

Sean Brophy - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, November 19 of Sean (John) Brophy of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Vicarstown.

After a short illness bravely borne and in the care of the staff in the CCU Ward at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Ian and the late Erik. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren Tyler, Killian, Kyra, and Freya, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm for close family and friends (with strict guidelines in place). Removal on Friday to St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.