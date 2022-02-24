Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, February 24, 2022

William Seale - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, February 23 of William Seale of Clonagown, Ballyfin.



After a long illness borne bravely, in the tender care of the owners and staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his sister Catherine, brother Peter, his aunt Chris, nephew, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Keegan’s Funeral Home, 1 Dublin Road, Portlaoise from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, 25th February. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin for 11am Mass and burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ballyfin.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



John Joe Maher - Clonad and Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 22 of John Joe Maher of Clonad and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyroan.

In the care of his daughter Mary at home. Peacefully after a short illness. Dearly beloved dad to Mary son-in-law John and granddaughter Eimear. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and sister Breda (McGrath), Newtown, Ballyroan .Deeply regretted by Mary, John, Eimear, niece Marie and sister-in-law Teresa.

Reposing in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday with rosary at 5pm. Funeral mass in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands.

Phil Conroy - Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, February 22 of Phil Conroy (née Leahy) of Derrycarrow, Camross, and formerly Roundwood, Mountrath.

At her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, Anna (Matthews), Mary (Dunne) and Phil (Leahy), extended family, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Removal this Wednesday evening to St. Fergal’s Church Camross, arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Phil’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook page.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending the funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Alice McEvoy - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 22 of Alice McEvoy (née Tobin) of Dysart, Stradbally.



Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Margaret, Kathleen (Guckidvan), Caroline, Robert and Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday between 5 and 6pm. Removal to St Peter & Paul's Church on Thursday for 12 noon requiem Mass followed by private interment please.

Evelyn Shore - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 22 of Evelyn Shore (née Cole) of Old Knockmay, Togher, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff at the Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, in her 104th year. Predeceased by her husband John and son Robin. Sadly missed by her loving son Gordon, brother Alan, daughters in law Hilary and Marguerite, 6 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Evelyn's Funeral Service will take place this Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24th.) in St. Peter's Church, Portlaoise (Eircode R32 A7PK) at 3pm, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard (current Covid 19 restrictions apply i.e. wearing face masks and refrain from handshaking).

Kevin O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Kevin O'Neill of Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Alison, family Fintan, Johnaton, Marian, Christopher, Casey, Jessie and Karlymae, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm (for family and close friends) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions please wear facemasks and no handshaking while attending the funeral.

Kevin's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Maura Loughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Maura Loughlin (née Keenan) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Paul and granddaughter Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons John, Ken and Alan, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, February 24th, from 4pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetary, Portlaoise. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Tommy McDonald - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Tommy McDonald of Kyle, Stradbally.



Predeceased by his wife Nan. Deeply regretted by his loving family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 22nd February, from 4pm. (Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing). Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday morning, 24th February. Burial afterwards in Timahoe Cemetery.

Lillian Cruickshank - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Lillian Cruickshank of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Sadly missed by her daughter Roberta (South Africa) and her grandchildren Geraldine (Waterford), Bradley (Carlow) and James (Portlaoise).

Lillian's cremation service will take place in Newlands Cross crematorium at 1pm on Thursday, 24th of February. The cremation service can be viewed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Current covid restrictions apply. Please wear face masks in crematorium please.