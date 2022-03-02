Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Margaret Kealy - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Margaret (Maggie) Kealy (née Malone) of 6F The Swan, Wolfhill.



Peacefully, at Portlaoise General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Johnny, daughter Catherine, son Michael, grandchildren Andrew, Ciara, Siobhán, Conor, Aoife and Seán, great-grandchildren Bobby and Ben, son-in-law Patsy, daughter-in-law Antoinette, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, and great neighbours, predeceased by her parents Jim and Mary and her sisters Mary Anne Donohoe and Fred Scully.

Reposing at her home (6F The Swan, Wolfhill, Eircode R14 HY30) from 4pm on Wednesday 2nd March until Rosary at 8:15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 3rd March, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co. Laois, followed by burial at St. Abban's Church, Doonane.



Joseph Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Joseph (Joe) Quinn of Gurteen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and late of Old Borris, Castletown, Mountrath.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of Castlecomer District Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridie, brother Tom and aunt Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jack, Andy & Leo, Sister Maura, Mena, Esther and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home Castlecomer (R95PD82) from 4pm on Thursday concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Cortege will arrive at the Church of The Sacred Heart Moneenroe for requiem Mass at 11am on Friday. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh, in the family grave.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clogh Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Fiona Donagher - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Fiona Donagher (née Carroll) of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Niall, sons Adrian and Shane and their partners Rebecca and Bruna, mammy Marie, daddy Andy, sisters Frances and Margaret, Brothers David, John and Stephen, father-in-law Georgey, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, beloved grand-nephew Fionn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Fiona's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Nancy Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Nancy Moloney (née Bradley) of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly Ballymckeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

In the tender loving care of matron and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Rockvale Newport Cemetery, (arriving at 1.15p.m. approx).

Nancy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Christopher O'Neill - Mountmelllick

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Christopher (Christy) (Gick) O'Neill of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick, and late of Lakeside Park, Newbridge and The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by his children Fergal, Shane and Eimear, grandchildren Jack and Nevaeh, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Anna, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, especially his niece Joanna, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Patrick Whelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Whelan of Corrig, Portarlington and formerly of Kingswood, Dublin 24.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his loving daughter Debbie and adoring grandchildren Trevor and Killian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Katrina and Caroline, sons-in-law Troy and Steven, grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Bradley and Ben, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, Dublin.

Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington