03 Jul 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 3, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 3, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Jul 2022 9:36 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Catherine Elizabeth Galbraith - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, July 2 of Catherine Elizabeth Galbraith (née Boyle) of The Fairways, Abbeyleix, and formerly of Castlemaine, Co. Kerry.

Surrounded by her beloved family and deservingly regretted by her husband Aubrey, daughters Linda, Sandra, Tanya and Orla, son Keith, sons-in-law Trevor, David and Philip, daughter-in-law Gayle, brothers John and Charlie, sister-in-law Bridget, grandchildren Dylan, Daniel, Louise, Adam, Sophie, David and Millie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday evening to arrive at St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix, for Service at 7pm. Funeral service on Tuesday at 3pm. burial afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

John Phelan - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, July 1 of John Phelan of Donaghmore.

Peacefully in the presence of his family. Predeceased by his sisters Mary (Haslam), Josie (McDonnell) and Eileen (Booth), his brothers Lar and Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Moira and his daughter Helen, son-in-law Sean Sherman, grandchildren John, Joe and Moira, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (Castletown House) (R32 EFD0) on Sunday evening from 3pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery Rathdowney.

Ann Stanley - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, July 1 of Ann Stanley (née McLoughlin) of Derry, Rosenallis, and formerly O'Moore Street Mountmellick.

At home in the loving care of her devoted family and friends after an illness borne with great patience and dignity. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family relatives and her many friends

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 1 of Michael Conroy of Beladd, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Dearly loved husband to Clare. Cherished father to Owen, James and Keith, daughters in law, Lorraine, Frances, and Brid, grandchildren Ada, Robin, Aaron, and Jack. Deeply regretted by his sister Doreen, brothers Bernie, Anthony, and Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and former colleagues in the Fire Service.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday to arrive in SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions. 

James Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, June 30 of James Brennan of Esker Hills, Portlaoise. 

Predeceased by his father James. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Susan, brothers Christopher and Patrick, sister Sally, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. Cremation will follow afterwards. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. 

