Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Thomas Leo Storey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, August 3 of Thomas Leo (Tom) Storey of Derryguile, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Billy Bergin - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Billy Bergin of Redcastle, Mountrath.



Ex Bord na Mona. Peacefully, at St. Brigid’s Hospital Shaen, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his sister Peggy (Farrell). Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father to Pauline, Donal, Willie, Sheila, Fintie, Antoinette, Martina and Sinéad, grandchildren Jessica, Cian, Aisling, Darragh, Niamh, Kami, Oisin, Ellen, Stephen, Chloe, Daniel, Adam, Sophie, Alison, Doireann and Donnacha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Redcastle, Mountrath) eircode (R32X3C4), from 4pm on Wednesday evening, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Clonenagh Cemetery.

Billy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Noel Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Noel Ryan of Glenfield House, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his family. At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive. Beloved father of Adrian, Jane, Sara and Sheila. Grandfather to Isobel, Juliet, Liam, Ollie, Roan, Séamus and Susanna. Deeply regretted by his devoted family, sister Poppy, brothers-in-law Dick and Wally, sisters-in-law Daisy and Daphne, sons-in-law Marc and Robert, daughter-in-law Jean, nephews, nieces, his dear friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm till 8pm. Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Thursday in St Peter's Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will follow.

Danny O'Loughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Danny O'Loughlin of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret. Much loved father to Patrick, Michael, Mary, Danny , Brendan, Paul, David, Mairead, Evelyn, Adrian, Raymond, Louise and Declan, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law and partners, his cherished 29 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Thursday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe Covid precautions.

Pamela O'Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Pamela (Pam) O'Byrne (née Fennell) of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of 6 Grattan Street, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Richard for 59 years and much-loved mother of Antoinette, Richelle, Siobhan and the late Peter, mother-in-law of Andy, Barry and Kieron and adored granny of Molly, Bonnie, Harvey, Kitty, Grace and Kelsie. Sadly missed by her siblings Gay, Katherine, Joan and Dolores, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pam will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 5pm until 6pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones followed by committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://gkpastoralarea.ie/online/

Séamus Rhatigan - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Séamus (Jim) Rhatigan of Cullohill.



Beloved husband of Nora. Dearly loved father of Pádraig, Anne, Máire, Norma and Michelle. Cherished Grandad and friend to his twelve grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reception at St. Tighernach's Church, Cullohill, R32 EV76, arriving at 6pm Wednesday (August 3rd) followed by reposal with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30am Thursday (August 4th) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Church webcam: (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious/Cullohill-Church-105325758064063/)

James Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of James (Jim) Delaney of Derryguile, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a short illness bravely borne, in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his dear wife Mary, his parents Paddy and Annie, and his brothers Denis and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his loving family Anna Marie, James, Tom and Pat, brother Tom (Clonad), sister Mai Brophy (Mountrath) daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, brother -in-law sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces,cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in the home of his daughter Anna Marie in Kyletelisha R32FY8V on Wednesday from 2pm with Removal at 6.15pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Nora McEvoy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Nora McEvoy of Ballymoyle, Rosenallis.

in the loving care of the Staff at St.Vincent's Community Community Hospital Mountmellick. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Nora. Predeceased by her siblings Minnie, Ger, Nano, Art, and Sarah Frances (McCormack). Deeply regretted by her niece Ann (McCormack) and her nephew Michael McCormack and his wife Kathleen, grandniece Jennifer, cousins, neighbours, her dear friends Michael and Niamh McEvoy and their family.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Prayers in Moloneys Funeral Home on Friday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Denis Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Denis Ryan of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Sheila (neé Cleare) and dear father of Catherine, Elizabeth, Denis, Michael, Carmel, Patrick, Joseph, Stephen and Carol. Pre-deceased by his son-in-law Noel, granddaughter Debbie and great-grandson Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening (4th August) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Tom Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Tom Phelan of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, and formerly Ballinakill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness he faced with great strength, determination and courage in the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and James, brothers John and Paul and sister Martina formally from Ballinakill. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Andrea, Ruairi, Ciara and Tomas, and their mother Marie, daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Brian and Paul and his adored and cherished grandchildren Alex, Emma, Oisín, Rebecca, Sarah, Tommy and Jim. Sadly missed by his uncle Kieran, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Kevin, sisters Ann and Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, many friends and customers.

Reposing at his residence at Clonkeen on Wednesday evening from 5pm. With rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mandy White - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of Mandy White of Coote St., Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of Joe (Dunne). Pre-deceased by her parents Jeff and Cathy. Much loved mother of Stacey, Steven, Kirsten and Kristian. Sadly missed by her sister Debbie and brother in law Kes, mother in law Kay, her father in law Joe, her childrens partners, her grandchildren, who she adored, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday at 11.20am which can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Michael Brophy PC - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 29 of Michael Brophy PC of Clonsilla Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Roskelton, Raheen, Mountrath.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the management and staff of St Francis Hospice. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Crowe) and much loved father of Richard and James, father in law of Karen, devoted grandfather of Áine, dearly loved by his brother and sisters, John, Frances (Duff), Sinclair (Foster), Helena, Brigid (Cuffe) and the late Mary and Sr Catherine (Kit). Will be sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, musicians and former colleagues in the insurance industry.

Reposing at Cunnigham's Funeral home, Blanchardstown, this Tuesday evening from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Brigid's Parish church, Blanchardstown. Interment afterwards in St Fintans cemetery, Raheen, Mountrath, arriving at approximately 3.30pm.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.blanchardstownparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Mary Olive Conroy - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Mary Olive Conroy (née O'Sullivan) of Avondale, Derrycloney, Mountmellick and Killenard.



Peacefully in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Former member of Garryhinch and Killenard Golf Clubs. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Bernard and Gerard, sisters Mona, Teresa, Carmel, Virginia, Dolores, brothers and sisters in law and many nephews, nieces and relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday from 5pm with recital of the rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. John's Church, Killenard. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.