Laois town urges General Election candidates to respect poster free status

General Election candidates in the Laois Offaly constituency have been asked to respect Mountrath's status as a poster free town during the campaign.

The Mountrath Tidy Towns committee has written to all the candidates. In their open letter, they say they are a group of dedicated volunteers who strive to improve and enhance the appearance of Mountrath for our residents' workers and visitors.

They say they are actively involved in supporting the objective of reducing the production of waste material and litter in our area.

"We are writing to all declared candidates in our area for General Election 2020 to request that you respect our community's wish to have our town a poster free zone.

"As a local community working group, we work so hard to keep our area litter-free. There is a huge environmental issue with the printing of so many posters and the disposal of them after the election campaign.

"Cable ties which are used to put up the posters also pose a massive environmental issue. The decision if you choose to make it won't save the world but it will help.

"We ask you to post no posters please inside the boundaries of the entrance signs to Mountrath town on all roads entering the town or on the Mountrath town signs.

"We are requesting you to confirm and acknowledge that you will observe our request during the election campaign to keep our community free of all posters on lamposts, walls and fences etc," says the appeal.

The committee concludes by informing candidates that it will communicate their replies via their Facebook page and any other local media.

The following Laois towns and villages are registered as poster free zones on posterfree.ie: Abbeyleix, Ballacolla, Ballinakill, Ballyroan, Castletown, Clonaslee, Coolrain, Durrow, Killasmeestia, Mountmellick, Mountrath, Portarlington, Rathdowney.