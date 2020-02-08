Early morning General Election 2020 turnout rates in Laois

Conor Ganly & Stan Henderson

Kathleen Hyland and Mary Maher casting their votes this morning in Rosenallis. Picture: Stan Henderson

Less than 5% of the electorate have cast their votes in early morning General Election 2020 polling at a sample of Laois polling stations.

Turnout figures from around Laois are as follows:

Portlaoise Urban 4.3%
Portlaoise Rural 4.2%
Rosenallis 4.3%
Mountmellick 3.2%
Ballyfin 3.3%
Vicarstown 4.8%

Early morning rates are traditionally higher as people vote before going to work but presiding officers report a slow turnout so far. This is the first time an Irish General Election has taken place on a Saturday.

A large section of Laois voters will vote in Kildare South this time around while the remainder will cast their votes in the reunited Laois Offaly constituency.