Early morning General Election 2020 turnout rates in Laois
Kathleen Hyland and Mary Maher casting their votes this morning in Rosenallis. Picture: Stan Henderson
Less than 5% of the electorate have cast their votes in early morning General Election 2020 polling at a sample of Laois polling stations.
Turnout figures from around Laois are as follows:
Portlaoise Urban 4.3%
Portlaoise Rural 4.2%
Rosenallis 4.3%
Mountmellick 3.2%
Ballyfin 3.3%
Vicarstown 4.8%
Early morning rates are traditionally higher as people vote before going to work but presiding officers report a slow turnout so far. This is the first time an Irish General Election has taken place on a Saturday.
A large section of Laois voters will vote in Kildare South this time around while the remainder will cast their votes in the reunited Laois Offaly constituency.
