Early morning General Election 2020 turnout rates in Laois

Less than 5% of the electorate have cast their votes in early morning General Election 2020 polling at a sample of Laois polling stations.

Turnout figures from around Laois are as follows:

Portlaoise Urban 4.3%

Portlaoise Rural 4.2%

Rosenallis 4.3%

Mountmellick 3.2%

Ballyfin 3.3%

Vicarstown 4.8%

Early morning rates are traditionally higher as people vote before going to work but presiding officers report a slow turnout so far. This is the first time an Irish General Election has taken place on a Saturday.

A large section of Laois voters will vote in Kildare South this time around while the remainder will cast their votes in the reunited Laois Offaly constituency.