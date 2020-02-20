BREAKING: Singer songwriter announces he will play at Electric Picnic 2020
Oscar Lang who lists Electric Picnic on his tour dates this summer
Another act has made their own announcement to play at Electric Picnic 2020.
It follows the news revealed by Rage against the Machine and Run the Jewels earlier in February that they will play, later confirmed by Electric Picnic.
Now Oscar Lang has made his own announcement on February 19 of an EP appearance ending his tourdates for 2020.
He is releasing a 5-track EP, Overthunk on March 6, following his 2018 albums Silk and Teenage Hurt.
The 19-year-old has a sound described as jumping between pop, dreamy psych and moody minimalist, according to the Riotmag.co website which lists his dates as follows.
3 March | Heaven, London (w/ Love Fame Tragedy)
7 March | Omeara, London (w/ Beabadoobee)
20 April | Soup Kitchen, Manchester
21 April | Broadcast, Glasgow
22 April | O2 Academy 2, Newcastle
23 April | O2 Academy 3, Birmingham
24 April | Notting Hill Arts Club, London
2 May | Live At Leeds, Leeds
10 May | King Tuts, Glasgow (The Road To Great Escape)
11 May | Lost Lane, Dublin
14 May | The Great Escape, Brighton
4 September | Electric Picnic, Ireland
Watch his video released of 'Flowers' for a taste of what to expect in Stradbally, Laois this September!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32pdysD4n_g&feature=youtu.be
Electric Picnic say that their first full line-up of acts will be revealed on March 11.
