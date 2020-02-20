BREAKING: Singer songwriter announces he will play at Electric Picnic 2020

Another act has made their own announcement to play at Electric Picnic 2020.

It follows the news revealed by Rage against the Machine and Run the Jewels earlier in February that they will play, later confirmed by Electric Picnic.

Now Oscar Lang has made his own announcement on February 19 of an EP appearance ending his tourdates for 2020.

He is releasing a 5-track EP, Overthunk on March 6, following his 2018 albums Silk and Teenage Hurt.

The 19-year-old has a sound described as jumping between pop, dreamy psych and moody minimalist, according to the Riotmag.co website which lists his dates as follows.

3 March | Heaven, London (w/ Love Fame Tragedy)

7 March | Omeara, London (w/ Beabadoobee)

20 April | Soup Kitchen, Manchester

21 April | Broadcast, Glasgow

22 April | O2 Academy 2, Newcastle

23 April | O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

24 April | Notting Hill Arts Club, London

2 May | Live At Leeds, Leeds

10 May | King Tuts, Glasgow (The Road To Great Escape)

11 May | Lost Lane, Dublin

14 May | The Great Escape, Brighton

4 September | Electric Picnic, Ireland

Watch his video released of 'Flowers' for a taste of what to expect in Stradbally, Laois this September!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32pdysD4n_g&feature=youtu.be

Electric Picnic say that their first full line-up of acts will be revealed on March 11.