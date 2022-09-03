ELECTRIC PICNIC: Traffic plan praised as over 60,000 arrive by Friday

Crowds enjoying Friday at Electric Picnic 2022. Photo : Alf Harvey
The traffic plan for Electric Picnic 2022 has been a success says promoter Melvin Benn.
He issued a statement on Friday evening, September 2, congratulating Gardaí.
"By 6pm 60,000 revellers already on site. Congratulations to the Gardaí for a wonderful traffic plan. It’s been heavy but flowed well. 3 years on and we’re back!!"
The festival upped its Thursday early entry passes from 10,000 to 20,000 to allow for smooth flow, with capacity increased from 55,000 to 70,000 this year.
Meanwhile organisers are advising picnickers to wrap up and be prepared for the Orange weather warning on Saturday night, with heavy rain and thunder forecasted.
