Free Laois webinar offers to help you find ways to save on energy bills and do your bit for the climate

Do you want to save money on your heating bills? Do you have questions about cost saving measures in the home? Do you want to help tackle climate change?

If so, and you live in Laois, you are invited to sign up for a free weekend webinar in April led by eco champion and expert Duncan Stuart.

Duncan and other quest speakers will be discussing ways for homeowners and communities to save money whilst also minimising our impact on climate change.

Among the topics are:

Current state of energy use & CO2 emissions in Irish & Laois homes.

Guidance on ways to achieve a deep retrofit and solutions for heating and ventilation

systems in homes.

systems in homes. Options for sustainable solutions for low-carbon transport in Laois.

Renewable energy solutions for home heating, electricity and transport (solar, wind, biomass, biogas fuels and

district heating) in Laois.

district heating) in Laois. Invaluable information sources, SEAI Grants and low-interest loans.

Questions, answers and discussion.

The Laois Householders Energy Saving and Action on Climate Change features takes place on Friday, April 9 from 6-8pm and Saturday, April 10 from 10-12am & 2-4pm.

To register please follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodu6hqDMrHdFAaWtcX9NREzA_7RwfHiTQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The event is supported by Laois County Council, Laois Partnership and various Government Departments and State agencies.