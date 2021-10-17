Search

17/10/2021

Vintage rummaging day for vintage car fans ahead in Laois

Vintage rummaging day for vintage car fans ahead in Laois

Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club auto-jumble during 2021. Pic: Michael Scully

Preparations are being made for the latest edition of the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club auto-jumble sale in Laois in aid of local charities.

The Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club is getting ready to host the strictly vintage, veteran & artisanal related event on Sunday October 24, from 8am in the Community Hall, Ballyfin.

Stall holders and traders can register in advance but approval is needed.

For queries or information on the  please message, text or call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481.

Proceeds in support of local charities.

Local News

