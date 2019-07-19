Dublin name starting team for tonight's U-20 Leinster final against Laois

Laois and Dublin will meet in the Eirgrid U-20 Leinster Football final at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park this evening.

O'Loughlin has kept faith in the side that defeated Meath in the semi-final, naming an unchanged side from their last outing. For the Meath game, Laois were boosted by the return of senior panelists Sean O'Flynn and Mark Barry after John Sugrue's Laois footballers exited the Championship at the hands of Cork in Round 4 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

Dublin manager Tom Gray has followed by naming an unchanged side from their 1-17 to 0-6 semi-final victory over Wexford last week.

The Leinster U-20 football final will take place in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore, at 7.30pm.

DUBLIN

TEAM: David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna); Darren Maher (St Patrick’s Donabate), Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna); Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle), Sean Lambe (St Vincent’s); Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), Donal Ryan (Na Fianna); Niall O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes), Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg), James Doran (Na Fianna); Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna), Ciaran Archer (St Maurs), Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s).