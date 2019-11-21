New Laois GAA jersey officially launched

The Laois footballers and hurlers will be taking to pitches across the country in style next season.

As revealed earlier this month, the new Laois GAA jersey for 2020 has arrived. Laois GAA has once again partnered with sportswear suppliers O'Neills for the new-look jersey which will be hitting shelves just in time for Christmas.

In a change to last year's jersey, the new kit features a change from the traditional white hoop we've become accustomed to a sleeker chevron design and rounded collar.

As they have done for the last decade, MW Hire Group remain as the main jersey sponsor in a week that also saw the Kilkenny-based plant hire group secure the naming rights to the county grounds.

The new Laois home jersey will officially go on sale on Friday 21st November in Colgan's Sports stores in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountrath as well as online on their website.