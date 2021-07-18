Date, time and venue for Laois hurlers crunch National league relegation playoff revealed

Laois may have exited the All Ireland hurling championship on Saturday but you could argue that they have an even bigger game ahead of them this Saturday.

They take on the newly crowned Joe McDonagh cup champions Westmeath in a winner takes all National hurling league relegation playoff. With the loser relegated out of Division one of the hurling league, the stakes are massive but Laois have been handed a serious boost with the news that the game will be played in MW Hire O'Moore Park next Saturday night.

The game will throw in at 7.30pm and will be shown on TG4.

Laois will be buoyed by their impressive showing against Waterford last Saturday as they looked to have turned a corner from their early season form that saw them put in a dismal league campaign where they were ravaged with injury.

Speaking after the game, manager Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett insisted that attention was now firmly fixed on the Westmeath game this Saturday as they look to save their Division one skin.